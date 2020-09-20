Olympique Marseille vs. Lille Summary of the match, 20/09/2020, Ligue 1

At the end of the fourth day in Ligue 1, OM collected a happy draw against LOSC at home (1-1). The Fokaeans are fleeing a mini-crisis.

LOSC can blame itself

The defeat of AS Saint-Etienne last Thursday was OM not far from suffering a new setback at home on Sunday against LOSC. A poor performance that the Marseille team narrowly avoided. Seriously shaken in this part, and especially during the first act, André Villas-Boa’s team owed their salvation only to a winning header from Valère Germain in the 85th minute.

The Marseille striker came in during the match and got his people out of a bad step by brilliantly receiving a corner. A pretty happy result for the locals, so much they suffered in this meeting. At the break, they were even seriously blunt. LOSC would have deserved to win, but the Nordland team was punished for not taking protection. And there was absolutely no shortage of opportunities to do so.

After a sterile first period in terms of goals and despite a much more convincing performance than his host, Mastiff’s goal opened by Luiz Araujo (47th). The Brazilian hit the target and converted a pass from Jonathan Bamba. But this is the only time they managed to get around Steve Mandanda.

Mandanda held OM in the match

Based on his good start to the season, the international goalkeeper was once again huge on his line. Already decisive in the 43rd on a shot from Celik, he was again in the 62nd before Araujo, and preserved the meager delay of a goal. And at 1-1, he also stopped a distant attempt by Soumaré. The last Olympic embankment remained imperishable, and he also had the barracks on his side, with a post found by Burak (58th) and a shot from Araujo (66th) that ended up upright.

4 – Marseille have not won any of their last 4 home games in Ligue 1 (2 draws, 2 losses), their longest famine on their country in top flight since September 2015-April 2016 (15). Disorganized. #OMLOSC pic.twitter.com/o1glVj2Lg5 – OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 20, 2020

Thanks to his goalkeeper, his unexpected resources and Lille’s lack of efficiency, Marseille therefore managed to secure the least during this championship meeting. A draw that prevents him from a mini-crisis internally from September. Little on the other hand released a victory that stretched out his arms. The Nordic countries showed many beautiful things, but the last feeling for them is that it is a mess considering the match scenario.