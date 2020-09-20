Real Sociedad-Real Madrid (0-0): Wrong start for Madrilenians

Defending champions Real Madrid were held in check at Real Sociedad for their first La Liga match of the season.

Ødegaard holder

When the match day 1 match was postponed, Real Madrid began its season on Matchday 2 with a dangerous journey to Real Sociedad. And Zinédine Zidane’s men, though dominant, have not been able to find fault.

However, Real Madrid appeared on the pitch with an attacking team, placed in a 4-2-3-1 with Martin Ødegaard as number 10 and Benzema in the lead. Borrowed from Real Sociedad last season, Ødegaard was back against his former club and enjoys Zidane’s confidence at the start of the season.

If the Madrilenians have never shaken the Basque nets, they had chances but fished in goals like Karim Benzema. The striker was first illustrated with a shot that was not strong enough (14th) before he missed a great opportunity: after dribbling the Basque goalkeeper, he missed the open goal (38th). Two minutes later, preferably served in the shoulder, he slipped and his shot escaped from the frame.

Politeness crucial, David Silva’s return

It was even Real Sociedad who finally got the biggest chance at the meeting. Two minutes before the break, Alexander Isak was in front of Courtois and the Belgian goalkeeper died of the Swede’s strike with his foot. The ball remained in play and came back a few seconds later … Isak who sent a curled shot that barely missed Courtois’ goal.

During the second period, the pace slowed and we note the entry of David Silva (63rd). The 2010 world champion has made his comeback in La Liga after spending ten years at Manchester City.