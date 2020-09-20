RUMOR – Nelson Semedo approaches Wolverhampton

According to the English press, the Portuguese defender Nelson Semedo is about to join Wolverhampton.

On the Molineux side, a Portuguese international can hide another. After letting Diogo Jota slip away in Liverpool, Wolverhampton would be on the verge of hiring Nelson Semedo, Barcelona’s side. This is what the daily The Guardian reveals, this Sunday.

Wolves will pay up to 38 million euros to pay for the services of the former bone fiquist. A lot and that should do a lot of good for FC Barcelona’s finances.

A big loss for Barça

The source in question reveals that Catalan officials have already accepted the proposal presented to them and that it will only take a few hours before Semedo takes over England’s leadership. A five-year contract would await him on the 7th of the last Premier League year.

Arriving in Barcelona in 2017 for an amount of € 30.5 million, Semedo has played 124 matches and scored 2 goals with the Blaugrana team. His resignation would lead Ronald Koeman to seek an emergency solution in the right-back position. It will not be an easy task, especially since there are only two weeks left before the transition window ends.