Sam Bennett wins on the Champs-Élysées, Pogacar wins the 2020 edition

On Sunday, September 20, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar became the youngest winner of the Tour de France since 1904 at the end of the 21st and final stage, won by the Irishman Sam Bennett, green jersey, Sunday on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

On the 21ste and the final stage left the classification unchanged upset the day before in the schedule for La Planche des Belles Filles: Pogacar beat his compatriots Primoz Roglic and Australian Richie Porte, all three present for the first time on the final podium.

In the sprint, Sam Bennett, already sure of the green jersey, beat the world champion, the Dane Mads Pedersen, and the Slovak Peter Sagan.

Winner of three stages, Pogacar wore the yellow jersey only on the last day, on the 122 kilometers that led from Mantes-la-Jolie, in Yvelines to Paris.

Winner of his first Tour de France

The driver of the UAE Emirates team, third in the Vuelta 2019, won the Tour on his first participation. He succeeds another young rider, Colombian Egan Bernal, who won the tournament at 10 pm but retired this year from the race he entered as the sole leader of the Ineos team.

The British formation, which had dominated seven of the last eight editions, could not compete with Jumbo of Roglic and Belgian Wout van Aert, dominant in the various climbs.

Access for spectators to this 2020 tour, postponed by two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been restricted to a number of places in the country that were classified as “red” by the health authorities.

Spectators had to wear masks, a commonly observed duty, and runners had to pass Covid-19 detection tests, all of which were negative for the peloton.

