Senegal’s independence: 60 years later, what results?

This year, Senegal is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its independence. An opportunity for France24 and RFI to review the country’s ambitions, achievements and challenges. Journalist Alain Foka gathered four emblematic guests in Dakar to take stock of these six decades.

Our guests : Khady Ndiaye Toure, Vice President and Regional Manager of Kosmos Energy (Senegal, Ivory Coast) Amy Sarr Fall, CEO of the monthly Intelligences Magazine and founding president of the Intelligences Citoyens Club Pierre Goudiaby Atepa, engineering architect Didier Awadi, musician