Tadej Pogacar, the glow of youth

The young Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, almost 22 years old, is preparing to win his first Tour de France on Sunday before his compatriots Primoz Roglic. Portrait of a cycling prodigy who does not know the word “impossible” and does not fear anyone.

In addition to a spectacular and unlikely turnaround, Tadej Pogacar will raise his arm on Sunday, September 20, in Paris for a historic coronation in more ways than one. He will be the first runner to bring three tunics to Paris: the winner’s yellow, the best children’s white and the best climber’s polka dot jersey.

He will also crown the fallen prince Egan Bernal, who had to give up at the end of the sixteenth stage, as the youngest winner of the post-war period. He celebrates his 22nd birthday on Monday.

Finally, with the nose and beard of his compatriots Primoz Roglic, he will be the yellow jersey for twelve days, the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France. A victory that he thanks for his offensive temperament and his steel sense that will make him endure even in the most difficult moments.

21 – At 21 years and 363 days, Tadej Pogacar may tomorrow become the second youngest winner in Tour de France history behind Henri Cornet in 1904 (19 years and 352 days). Repaired. pic.twitter.com/fQJ8LhfHHR – OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 19, 2020

Never give up

On his chances of erasing the 57-second deficit that separated him from the yellow jersey ahead of the crucial time trial of the Planche des Belles Filles, Pogacar replied: “It is always possible, but it would be really incredible to win the tour tomorrow (Saturday).”

And since he did not know it was impossible, he did it. Pogacar left Primoz Roglic 1 minute and 56 seconds behind, who had been wearing the yellow jersey since the ninth stage and whose control of the team seemed total.

Tadej Pogacar won after a poorly started Tour de France. During the seventh stage, he lost more than a minute on the favorites. But with sharp attacks in the last climbs he was able to catch up and win three stages, at Laruns, at Grand Colombier and finally the resounding of the Planche des Belles Filles.

“Tadej has a great mind”, appreciated after his number to Loudenvielle, his teammate and compatriots Jan Polanc.

“On the tour, someone would be afraid of names like Bernal, Valverde … and stay in the squad to see what happens. But Tadej is not afraid of anyone,” his first coach, Miha Koncilja, told AFP. in his debut club KD Rog in Ljubljana.

According to him, the very aggressive way of driving Pogacar is counterfeit in the categories of young people. “Since 1998 was a generation of talents in Slovenia, all competitions were a firework. One of them attacked, another countered. It was non-stop,” describes Miha Koncilja, still coach, for U17 and U19, in the same club in the capital .

Too small for the material

Unlike his compatriot Primoz Roglic, who started cycling late, Tadej Pogacar developed a passion for cycling very early. He wants to follow his older brother who has a license. But at the age of 9, Tadej can not find a bike of his size in the club, which finally buys him one. And the height will long be a problem for the teenager, who is now 1.76 m tall.

“He was much shorter than children his age, 10 or 15 centimeters shorter. At 12 or 13 years old, it was impossible to compete with them. He had to fight directly to keep in touch with others,” says Miha. Council to AFP.

He caught recruiters very quickly: “One day I came late for a race. It was a loop in several laps”, gladly tells Andrej Hauptman, former Slovenian rider, who took it under his wing. “I saw a very frail young child being passed by a large platoon. I told the organizers that something had to be done to help this young rider. The organizers told me I had nothing. Understood. It was this young man who was a steps ahead of the rest of the pack. Unbelievable! That prodigy was Tadej Pogacar. “

Sports Director at UAE-Emirates, he is the one who allows his recruitment at the end of 2018 in this education that is developed in the World Tour, the highest professional level. The perfect ground for making your scales and sharpening your thighs. The young Pogacar has a card to play to win because if the Emirati team has excellent sprinters (Gaviria, Kristoff), the leaders of the stage race hope to get results.

“When the head wants something, the legs bend to it”

And Tadej Pogacar had results very quickly. He finished third in the junior European Championship 2016. He won the Giro della Lunigiana, a stage race for juniors held in Italy that has some prestigious names on its list: Damiano Cunego, Vincenzo Nibali and in 2018 a certain Remco Evenepoel. He did it again in the Tour de l’Avenir, a mini Tour de France version of the hopes that Egan Bernal had revealed.

“We understood that he really had something special at that time. Then he surprised us every year,” Miha Koncilja told AFP.

An ambitious and conquering state of mind, emphasized by Jaka Primozic, his childhood friend questioned by Liberation : “He just does what he wants. When his head wants something, his legs bend. Tadej can put on ten Nutella pancakes on the morning of the Mediterranean Games before he puts us in misery on the bike.”

Third in the Tour of Spain

His first World Tour success he won on the road in the Tour of California 2019 just 20 years old. He then outclassed all the favorites in the ascent of Mount Baldy during the queen stage. Too young to drink alcohol in the United States, he does not get champagne to enjoy his first success in a World Tour stage race. He must be happy with the plush.

Tadej Pogacar tames the slopes of Mount Baldy before Sergio Higuita at the queen stage of the Tour of California, the first is 20 years old and the second is 21 years old. George Bennett finishes the podium. Tadej Pogacar new leader in the general classification. #AmgenTOC pic.twitter.com/ghJabWOHYU – Gruppetto (@LeGruppetto) 17 May 2019

“His youth is an advantage,” says Miha Koncilja. He feels no pressure and still loves cycling. It’s not just his job but his passion and his lifestyle. ” Including her love life: her partner Urska Zigart is also a professional cyclist and competed at the same time as her companion in women’s giro.

Before the Tour de France, the young Slovenian had only one experience on a Grand Tour: Vuelta 2019 where he finished with a bang: three stage victories and a third place after his compatriots Primoz Roglic.

Young people are taking power

A countrymen with whom a distant duel then takes place. In the Slovenian time trial championship, he managed to win for the first time against the 30-year-old. Then, at Grande Boucle, he again became Roglic’s main rival. His bill was weakened by two withdrawals (Aru and Formolo), he manages to stand up to the Jumbo-Visma armada, supported by David de la Cruz alone.

>> To read also: “Tour de France: Jumbo-Visma’s unabashed superiority and their” total cycling “”

Primoz Roglic was he too kind to his countrymen? He swears that the nun has probably made a mistake on the side of being too careful and cautious. In addition, it would be an insult to Pogacar to think that he only owes his victory to a mistake from his now second place. The young Slovenian was looking for it all alone with attacks. He can enjoy his triumph.

It was not Roglic who lost the Tour today, it was Pogacar who went to pick it up! # TDF2020 – I Musette (@DansLaMusette) September 19, 2020

Young people are taking power. Tadej Pogacar, Marc Hirschi, Daniel Martinez and Lennard Kvne: The Tour de France already had four stage winners in 25 years before Paris. This is as much as in the five previous editions together – an illustration of a basic movement in cycling.