Thai protesters challenge monarchy

Protests in Thailand that started on Saturday continue on Sunday with thousands present near the former Royal Palace in Bangkok to challenge royalty.

Installing a “people’s plate” to say the country does not belong to the king calls for profound reforms of the monarchy: thousands of protesters gathered near the former royal palace in Bangkok on Sunday, September 20, challenging royalty, a completely taboo subject just a month ago.

The demonstration began on Saturday and gathered tens of thousands of people in the evening. It continues on Sunday in accordance with the organizers’ wishes.

It is the largest meeting since the 2014 coup that brought the current Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, who has since been legitimized by controversial elections, to power.

The core of the demands: a more democratic constitution, the dissolution of parliament and the resignation of the head of government. Some of the protesters go even further and dare to openly confront the monarchy for a few weeks. The tone became even harsher this weekend.

On Sunday, activists cemented a plaque in Sanam Luang, a royal square near the Grand Palace in the center of the capital, in front of thousands of opponents still present.

“There the people expressed their will: that this land belongs to the people and is not the property of the monarch,” it is written. “The nation does not belong to anyone, but to all of us,” added Parit Chiwarak, saying “Penguin,” one of the figures in the movement. “Down with feudalism”.

The gesture is very symbolic: a plaque, installed for several years in central Bangkok to celebrate the end of the absolute monarchy in 1932, was removed under mysterious conditions in 2017, shortly after Maha Vajiralongkorn’s accession to the throne.

“The people have already woken up”

It is “an immediate challenge” for royalty, said Paul Chambers, a political scientist at the Thai University of Naresuan. “The hardening of the protest could lead to state violence against the protesters.”

Opponents then went to the influential Privy Council, which assists the sovereign in his functions. One of the organizers handed over a letter with his complaints to the head of the royal police, AFP journalists stated.

“It’s a first victory (…), the people have already woken up,” said Napassorn Saengduean, a 20-year-old student.

The Royal Palace was not available for comment.

Openly confronting the monarchy is unparalleled in Thailand, where despite short-circuits of regimes (12 coups since 1932), royalty, defended by the elites and the army, have so far been immobile.

“Our goal is not to destroy the monarchy, but to modernize it”

The protesters’ demands are bold: they demand the king’s non-interference in political matters, the repeal of the very strict law on violations of majesty and the return of the crown’s property to the state’s bosom, claims that the government considers unacceptable.

“Our goal is not to destroy the monarchy, but to modernize it,” said Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, said Rung, another leader of the opposition movement.

The Thai sovereign, far beyond his status as a constitutional monarch, has great influence, which he usually exercises in the shadows. Especially since Maha Vajiralongkorn ascended the throne in 2016 at the death of his father, the revered King Bhumibol strengthened the forces of an already almighty monarchy by taking direct control of the royal fortune.

Another meeting is scheduled for Thursday in front of Parliament where MEPs will discuss possible constitutional changes. The organizers demand a general strike on October 14.

“This demonstration was just one stage. A possible process of democratization will take years,” warns Sophie Boisseau du Rocher, a specialist in Thailand at the French Institute of International Relations.

