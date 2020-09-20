This drug is not a test vaccine against Covid-19 from which “the United States and the European Union” would be excluded.

The photo of this drug has been circulating since the beginning of September mainly on French-speaking and English-speaking African networks. On Twitter, this account, which claims to be pan-African, explains, for example, “Africa must wake up, it is not a medicine, it is a trap […] you are laboratory rats “.

Another Facebook account that claims to be Pan-African claims for its part “racist vaccination”.

Some sites like Babilown blog, administered by a Beninese internet user in exile in France, also passed on the image by commenting: “During apartheid we said ‘reserved only for whites’; now we aim for the same result by suggesting” reserved only for Africans “.”

These publications, generally a little mediated, nevertheless give rise to outrageous comments on the subject of “vaccine against Covid-19 tested in Africa”, a popular conspiracy theory in African networks that is regularly embellished by false images.

What is “Covifor”?

This medicine is available: as we can read on the label, Covifor is published by the Indian pharmaceutical company Hetero Drugs. On their website we find some documents concerning this product which explains: “Covifor (Remdesivir) is a generic antiviral medicine. It has only been approved for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in adults and children, in hospitals with severe symptoms. The medicine should only be administered intravenously in a hospital setting supervision of a healthcare professional.

The drug is marketed since June in Indiaand costs between 5,000 and 6,000 rupees (between 57 and 68 euros) for 100 mg per dose.

“It’s not a vaccine at all”

A representative of Hetero Drugs was contacted by our editorial staff and explains that he was warned by representatives of his company in Zimbabwe who saw this visual circulating:

It is not a preventative medicine at all and therefore not a vaccine but rather a treatment intended to relieve severe patients with Covid-19 during their hospital stay. most recently, Hetero entered into a licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc. [le laboratoire américain qui fabrique le Remdevisir, NDLR], for the manufacture and distribution of Remdesivir. Under this license agreement, Hetero has the right to supply this product in 127 countries covered by the license, subject to approval by law in each country. The statement “Do not distribute in the United States, Canada and the European Union” is in line with the anti-diversification provision and also to protect the product against black market practices. We believe this photo is part of a malicious campaign to create unnecessary confusion about this product.

The Gilead licensing agreement thus makes it possible for “low-income and low-middle-income” countries to access care, according to the US Laboratory’s website. In short, the agreement is a preferential measure to avoid excessive prices for these drugs in poorer countries and enables a transfer of expertise to develop the product quickly. the list of countries licensed by Gilead, we do not actually find the United States, Canada or any country in the European Union. On the other hand, European countries such as Georgia, Armenia or Belarus are present.

Belt divisor is marketed in Europe and the USA

While the Indian Covifor is not sold in the European Union or the United States, the antiviral Remdivisir is in turn authorized in both territories. In July, the European Union announced that it had signed a € 63 million contract to supply the antiviral to 27 European countries. The drug is intended to 30,000 patients with severe symptoms. The European Medicines Agency recommends that it be used in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age with pneumonia who need extra oxygen.

In the case of the United States, after buying many stocks of chloroquine, the health authorities announced has acquired 92% of the production of Remdesivir between July and September for the equivalent of 500,000 treatments. The price of the drug has been set at 390 dollars per bottle, or about 328 euros, in all countries developed by the company Gilead.