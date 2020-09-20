this geographer launched a participatory flood map to think about tomorrow’s city

On September 12, Fatiman Alher launched an interactive map to more closely follow the situation in the heart of the capital Niamey. This map, open to all, lets you see exactly which neighborhoods are affected or even inaccessible.
Thirty indications of the floods on September 17 were concentrated on the map, concentrated on the banks of the Niger River that crosses the capital. They make it possible to identify disaster sites, such as schools, or even flooded areas or neighborhoods.
“Now the state has all the information to be able to do better planning”
The crisis began this summer, but even though the water level has stabilized, entire districts are inaccessible, but the populations have either taken refuge in classrooms from the government or with family.
I wanted to document this situation and also try to contribute to the collective effort as a young person. Since I had already carried out similar projects before as a cartographer, young people came to me and asked for a management map to support the development work. The idea was to find out exactly which areas are flooded and inaccessible. Since I did not have access to real-time satellite imagery, I appealed to Niamey residents to send me images and geolocated information. I received several grants as I checked it myself. Some people would send me their location live on Whatsapp or Google Maps, but others, who did not know how, would describe the stores around them to me and I could then cross out the information to geotag them.
Mapping is really a planning and decision-making tool. An international institution or organization can know which area needs the most help. Imagine all the streets we have listed, the state will be able to know who gets the most support or funding for rehabilitation work. Now the state has all the information to be able to do better planning and decision-making to improve the living conditions of the inhabitants.