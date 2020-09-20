this geographer launched a participatory flood map to think about tomorrow’s city

At the end of August, the authorities counted 45 dead and 226,000 victims across the country. While the Nigerian government is gradually publishing figures to understand the extent of the damage caused by floods, with 20201 houses, 1167 huts, 64 classrooms, 24 mosques collapsed and 5,306 hectares of crops damaged, a cartographer decided to go further.

On September 12, Fatiman Alher launched an interactive map to more closely follow the situation in the heart of the capital Niamey. This map, open to all, lets you see exactly which neighborhoods are affected or even inaccessible.

Thirty indications of the floods on September 17 were concentrated on the map, concentrated on the banks of the Niger River that crosses the capital. They make it possible to identify disaster sites, such as schools, or even flooded areas or neighborhoods.