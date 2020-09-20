Thousands of Germans mobilize to welcome migrants from Lesbos

In Berlin and several German cities, protesters on Sunday demanded that the European Union take care of asylum seekers on the Greek island of Lesbos. Thousands of them have been on the streets since the fire that destroyed the Moriail camp ten days ago.

In Berlin, protesters were joined by the aunt of Alan Kurdi, the drowned Syrian boy who became a tragic symbol of the refugee crisis in 2015. Photographs of his body washed up on a beach in Turkey had caused a shock and awareness of refugees from the war in Syria.

“We can not close our eyes”

“I have decided to speak out and speak out for those who cannot do it on their own. If I can not save my own family, let us save the others,” said Tima Kurdi, urging citizens. write to politicians and ask them to act.

“We can not close our eyes and turn our backs on them,” she added.

Sonya Bobrik, an activist for the Seebruecke organization, assures her that there is “enough space in Germany” to accommodate more than the 1,500 refugees currently in Greece that Berlin promised to take care of.

Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. Other demonstrations took place in Cologne, Munich and Leipzig.

About 12,700 people were left homeless after the fire that destroyed the Moria camp last week. Among these asylum seekers, 9,000 have already joined a new temporary camp that the authorities are quickly building.

