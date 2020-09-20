thousands of protesters against power despite police repression

Tens of thousands of Belarusians demonstrated again Sunday in Minsk to demand the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko. According to the human rights group Viasna, about 100 protesters were arrested during these meetings.

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Belarus on Sunday, September 20, for new protest marches against the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko, despite police pressure illustrated by more than 160 arrests.

Dressed in red and white, the colors of the opposition, tens of thousands of protesters marched in the afternoon on the main roads of the capital Minsk, an AFP journalist stated.

Since the controversial re-election of Alexander Loukachenko on August 9, demonstrations of historic proportions have taken place every weekend to demand the resignation of the head of state, in power for 26 years.

Protesters gathered in Minsk despite the destruction of armored vehicles, water cannons and dozens of riot police.

Over a hundred arrests in Minsk

According to the human rights group Viasna, more than 100 people were arrested in the capital in addition to these protests.

Pictures broadcast in the evening by local media showed arrests, sometimes brutal, of hooded police. Fifty arrests were also recorded during demonstrations in the provinces, especially in the cities of Grodno, Gomel and Brest. , according to Viasna.

In Brest, in the southwestern part of the country, tear gas was used and a policeman used a stun grenade to disperse the crowd, the interior minister said.

In Minsk, protesters gathered again in a festive atmosphere, waving red and white flags. “Broom!” They sang to Alexander Lukashenko’s attention.

The slogan was also directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin, a big supporter of Alexander Lukashenko in this crisis that has shaken Belarus for a month and a half.

“Putin, remove your fork from the Belarusian potato!”, Launched demonstrators, hinting at one of the emblematic agricultural productions of this former Soviet republic.

“An escalation of violence”

The day before, police had brutally spread a demonstration of women: 415 people had been arrested in the capital, according to the ministry. Fifteen had been arrested in other cities. Most of them were later released, according to this source.

The opposition’s coordination council warned of “a new phase in an escalation of violence against peaceful protesters”.

On Sunday, Oleg Moisseev, a member of this council and a close ally of his opponent Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa, was arrested in Minsk during an opposition march.

Against the background of police repression, a well-followed opposition Telegram channel Nexta reproduced a list of more than 1,000 people who were presented as Belarusian police officers.

During the protests, protesters regularly try to remove masks or coats from police who do not wear badges or badges with their identity.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa in Brussels on Monday

Refugee in Lithuania, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is claiming victory in the August 9 election, said on Saturday, quoted by her press service, that “Belarusians were ready to release the anonymity of those who obey criminal orders”.

President Alexander Lukashenko refuses to bow down and has asked for help from Vladimir Putin, who has promised security assistance in Minsk when needed and promised Belarus a $ 1.5 billion loan.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa will meet the Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the European Union in Brussels on Monday. European sanctions are planned against Belarusian personalities who have been held responsible for electoral fraud and police repression.

The Belarusian regime has imprisoned many cadres from the opposition’s coordination council created by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. Others had to flee their country.

Maria Kolesnikova, one of her leading allies, refused to be expelled from Belarus. She is now imprisoned and accused of endangering national security.

In a statement published on Sunday, she addressed her supporters: “Do not be afraid to be free!”.

With AFP