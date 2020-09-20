Tottenham – Gareth Bale: “It’s just crazy to be back”

Seven years after his return, Gareth Bale is back at Tottenham. On loan from Real Madrid, where he was unwanted, the Welshman showed his luck.

“I’m hungry, I’m motivated, I want to do good for the team”

He had started from White Hart Lane with the status of the most expensive player in the world. He returns to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the ambition of regaining the level he had seven years ago. Officially on loan from Real Madrid, the new Spurs No. 9 will try to remember the fond memories of the supporters in north London. After being unwanted in the Spanish capital, the Welshman went with the formation of José Mourinho with emotions. But also and above all with emotions.

“It’s such a special club for me, this is where I made a name for myself. What an incredible club, what incredible supporters. It’s just crazy to be back. Now I want to reunite. Shape and help the team, and of course I hope that win trophies “, Gareth Bale told the London club media.

OFFICIAL – Gareth Bale returns to Tottenham

“Like I said, there’s something special about this club. When I left I immediately thought I would like to come back one day. The opportunity came today. The right time for me. I’m hungry, I’m motivated, I want to do it good for the team. I can not wait to get started “, added the one who still won no less than four Champions League during his adventure in Madrid. At Spurs, the expectations promise to be huge for the now 31-year-old.