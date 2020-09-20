Toyota ensures third success in a row

The Japanese manufacturer Toyota won 24 hours in Le Mans on Sunday for the third time in a row. Second place went to a rebellion that won before a new Toyota.

Second place goes to the uprising of Norman Nato, Bruno Senna and Gustavo Menezes leading the second Toyota by Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez. The Japanese manufacturer was never worried during this 88e edition despite the problems that one of its cars encountered at halfway.

It is also the third victory in Le Mans for the Swiss Sébastien Buemi and the Japanese Kazuki Nakajima and the second for the New Zealander Brendon Hartley.

On the other hand, it is the fourth time that Kami Kobayashi has finished in second place, and the victory slips away due to a turbo change just after halfway that immobilized his car for more than half an hour to be repaired.

A 88e in camera editing

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this is 88e the edition took place behind closed doors and in September instead of June.

In principle, Toyota will not participate in the next edition of the legendary endurance test with its TS050 hybrid, and is preparing for the arrival of the new category “hypercars” from 2022.

With AFP