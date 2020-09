Tottenham boss José Mourinho has high expectations for his new signing, Welshman Gareth Bale.

Gareth Bale signed for Tottenham on Saturday. The Welshman was greeted like a real star in north London. There are many expectations hanging over the former Real player. Including from José Mourinho, the team’s coach. At a press conference on Sunday after the match against the Saints, the Portuguese coach admitted that when he is in top form, Bale is one of the best in the world.