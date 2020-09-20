Washington defies the rest of the world by announcing the return of UN sanctions

The United States is making sure that the UN sanctions against Iran have come into force again on Saturday night and is threatening countries that do not respect them. A statement questioned by the rest of the world.

Alone against everyone. The United States unilaterally declared on the night of Saturday 19 to Sunday 20 September that UN sanctions against Iran are back in force and promised to punish those who violate them in a gesture that risks “increasing their isolation but also international tensions.”

“Today, the United States welcomes the return of almost all UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement. According to him, these sanctions are “in force again” since Saturday 20.00 (00.00 GMT Sunday).

Virtually everyone @A sanctions have returned against Iran, the leading state sponsor of terrorism and anti-Semitism. This includes a permanent extension of the arms embargo. This is good news for peace in the region! – Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 20, 2020

In particular, the Donald Trump administration is clearly threatening to set up a system of so-called secondary sanctions to punish any country or entity that violates UN sanctions, even if it is one of the few in the world to believe that they are in force. It is a formidable weapon: the criminals appointed by Washington would be blocked from accessing the US market and the financial system.

“If the UN countries do not fulfill their obligations to apply these sanctions, the United States is ready to use its own tools to punish these failures,” Pompeo warned. He promised that US “measures” would be announced “in the coming days” against “those who violate UN sanctions”.

“A false statement”

But here it is, Washington is almost alone and against everyone: the other great powers, Russia, China, but also the European European allies, question this claim.

“Any decision or action taken to reintroduce the ‘sanctions’ will have no legal effect,” France, Britain and Germany replied in advance in a joint letter sent to the Council presidency on Friday. security and of which AFP has received a copy.

The Americans “realize themselves that this is a false statement,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also assured.

How did we come to this spectacular face – to – face between the world’s leading power and the rest of the planet? To understand that, we have to go back a month. In mid-August, the Trump administration suffered a major setback in the UN Security Council in its attempt to extend the embargo on conventional weapons against Tehran, which expires in October.

In an attack of rare force Paris, London and Berlin for having “chosen to adapt to the ayatollahs” in power in the Islamic Republic, Mike Pompeo on August 20 triggered a controversial procedure, nicknamed “snapback” and is believed to reintroduce all UN sanctions against Iran a month later.

These sanctions were lifted in 2015, when Tehran in an international agreement had pledged not to acquire nuclear weapons.

But President Trump, who considered that this text was negotiated by his predecessor, Barack Obama, was insufficient in 2018, withdrew the United States from those who in the process restored or even tightened their own bilateral sanctions.

Dialogue of the deaf

Now, in a legal twist, the United States invokes its status as a “participating” country in this agreement that it has left with a crash, with the sole purpose of activating “snapback”. Washington’s ability to exploit this status is questioned by almost all other members of the Security Council, which has therefore not followed up its strategy.

But the deaf’s dialogue continues: The Trump administration is now acting as if international sanctions are back, while the other powers intend to act as if nothing had happened.

In particular, US diplomacy insists that the arms embargo be extended “indefinitely” and that many activities related to Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic missions are now punishable at international level.

“Nothing will happen,” a UN diplomat predicts. “It’s like when you pull the trigger and the bullet doesn’t go.” Another laments a “one-sided” act: “Russia and China observe contentment while eating popcorn, the Europeans and the Americans are divided”.

But if the United States followed up on the threat of secondary sanctions, the escalation could continue.

With AFP