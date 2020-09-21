Donald Trump in a hurry to find a successor to the Supreme Court

The death on Friday of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a leading figure in the progressive US Supreme Court, has sparked a battle for her legacy. Deciding to anchor the institution in the Republican camp, Donald Trump promised that he would quickly appoint “a very talented woman.” But this choice turns out to be complicated.

America sets out in search of the successor to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court, the icon of the late American left. Deciding to anchor this institution in the conservative camp before the presidential election, despite the reluctance within his party, Donald Trump refined his election on Sunday, September 20th. Two Republican senators have already announced that they will refuse to fill this post, equipped with enormous forces, before the vote, which in a simple way complicates the president’s equation.

As a campaign for his re-election, Donald Trump has promised that he will quickly appoint “a very talented woman” to replace Judge “RBG”, a feminist and progressive icon, who died on Friday, September 18, at the age of 87, of cancer.

A narrow list

To galvanize religious rights, he had already published a pre-selection of judges who shared their values ​​on abortion, the right to bear arms or even religious freedoms.

He has now “sharpened the list” of candidates and will “very quickly” make his choice known, said Sunday, on CNN, Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence.

Two names are circulating with insistence on joining the eight judges of the Supreme Court. The first is Amy Coney Barrett, a 48-year-old Catholic who has a long academic career. She is known for her articles on legal doctrine, which according to her opponents are largely influenced by their traditional religious values.

A judge of Cuban origin Barbara Lagoa, 52, also seems well placed. A former Florida Supreme Court justice, she now practices in a federal appeals court in Atlanta. It has the advantage that it comes from a key state, which is likely to influence the outcome of the presidential election.

Once Donald Trump has made his election known, he will return to the Senate, where the Republican Party has 53 out of 100 seats, to confirm it.

“Hypocrisy”

Their leader Mitch McConnell has already said he would organize a vote, although he refused to do so for a candidate nominated by Democratic President Barack Obama in 2016, on the grounds that the vote was too close.

Democrats strongly criticized him for this turnaround. “Looks like Senator McConnell has lost faith in the Americans’ verdict,” former Democratic President Bill Clinton criticized CNN, calling him “hypocrisy.”

For him, the bet is dangerous and puts some Republican senators in a sensitive position. “We’ll see what people think of ‘candidates running for re-election’ who clearly do the opposite of what they said earlier.”

“Out of justice for the American people,” moderate Republican Senator Susan Collins, who is leading a difficult campaign, said on Saturday that it would be necessary to wait for the ballot box verdict before filling the vacancy.

On Sunday, her colleague Lisa Murkowski in turn announced that she would not vote for a position in the Supreme Court “so close to the election”.

“The stakes are huge”

“We need a whole court for election day,” said Senator Ted Cruz, an ultra-conservative, on the contrary, recalling that the court may need to resolve election disputes. But he had to admit that he was not sure that his party had the necessary votes.

If two other Republican senators fail, Donald Trump’s candidate will be blocked. The struggle to convince the potential fluctuations therefore promises to be fierce.

As soon as Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away, millions of dollars were raised by progressive groups intending to run targeted campaigns in the most controversial constituencies.

However, Democrats do not have many legal weapons to prevent this appointment. When asked about this on ABC, their leader in Congress, Nancy Pelosi, assured that he had “strings to his bow”, without wanting to give details.

“The efforts are enormous,” she said, stressing that the Supreme Court should especially consider that the coming months will determine the future of the so-called Obamacare health insurance reform, which has increased coverage. diseases of millions of Americans but which Republicans want to dismantle. “I think you have to be very calm,” she continued. And above all, she added, “everyone must go and vote.”

With AFP