for loved ones, daily life turned into “hell”

In France, more than 900,000 people have Alzheimer’s disease. In connection with World Day on Monday 21 September, France collected 24 testimonies from “caregivers”, the relatives who share the everyday lives of the sick.

It is the most common of the neurodegenerative diseases. In France, 900,000 people have Alzheimer’s disease. An exponential figure that accompanies the aging of the population: it is estimated that 225,000 new cases are registered each year.

But the disease does not only affect the patients themselves, because the associated cognitive loss, which can be a long process that requires daily support, strongly affects their loved ones.

By 2020, three million people would be affected by the disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. This figure includes patients, healthcare professionals but also hundreds of thousands of “helpers”, family members accompanying the sick. France 24 gave them the floor through two crossed testimonies.

Memory holes and logical problems

For six years, François, now 85 years old, has seen the spectrum of his activities shrink. His life is marked by blackouts, which have become legion, forcing his wife Annie, 79, to give him constant help. “Today, for example, I asked him to mow the lawn. He is fully capable of it, if I put the lawnmower in his hands, plug it in and start it. But it is completely impossible for him to prepare things.” , she testifies. “In addition, the functionality of the objects escapes from him. So he wanted to mow the terrace, as if the lawnmower was a vacuum cleaner,” she adds a little amused.

Sometimes reduced to the memory problems it causes, Alzheimer’s disease affects other parts of the brain as it develops, affecting language and the ability to perform daily tasks, leading to behaviors that can sometimes become violent.

“The nights are especially difficult,” says Christiane, 73, of Jean-Pierre, her sick husband. “He gets up a lot, sometimes screams or falls out of bed but does not remember anything. It is very worrying to never know what to expect.”

“A very difficult mental test to live”

“This thing fell on me very quickly. It was brutal and I was not prepared for it!”, Christiane continues. Her husband was diagnosed in hospital this summer after a discomfort in the couple’s farm. Since then, everything has accelerated: “Today he can no longer go to the toilet on his own, I have to be constantly behind him. It is very difficult to live with, I have no education as a nurse and I lose patience very easily. My life has become hell. “

For Annie, the process is completely different, as her husband’s disease develops slowly over the years. “Before, I knew nothing about Alzheimer’s disease. Today, in our case, it’s surprising this form of slow anxiety,” Annie explains. “Of course it is better for my husband that the disease develops slowly … But it is a very difficult mental test to go through.”

Like Christiane, Annie finds it difficult to be patient and gets angry with her husband on a daily basis. An attitude that is often observed within families according to specialists, but difficult to understand for those around them.

“I’m really not nice, I can not stay calm and I can not control myself in the face of the situation that is not normal,” Annie analyzes. “It’s stronger than me: I react, and then I blame myself. Especially because I sometimes feel the disapproving look. People do not understand that I am not more conciliatory, but you can not say amen to everything. They do not understand. How the suffocating situation is. “

A reduced social life

Like many caregivers, Christiane has seen her social life shrink significantly. A real suffering for this former HRD who has been very active until now. “In my life before, I went out all the time, I had sports, associative activities,” she emphasizes, nostalgic. “Today I hurry to act for fear that something will happen. I am a ‘caregiver’, some people look at me differently, they tell me good luck. But I do not need courage, I did not choose this situation, I have no choice! “

Even for Annie, interactions with the outside world have become very rare. “Deadly enough, our circle of friends has shrunk because my husband can no longer communicate in the same way. We have fewer visitors,” she states. “But what I really suffer from is the distance from my family. I can not go to meet my son in Rennes because I would have to sleep there and it is completely unthinkable.”

If palliative care makes it possible to support the sick, there is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease. Relatives are helpless witnesses to its development. “The lack of future prospects eats me up. It is hopeless to know that there is no hope,” irritates Christiane. “We drag my husband from day to day when it is useless, it is hypocritical as a system. Today I live from day to day and try to preserve my health. Never took any medicine, I no longer sleep without anti-anxiety drugs.”

“We have to sell the house”

For people with loss of autonomy and Alzheimer’s patients in particular, some centers offer daycare to break the isolation and recreate a social life. But if they are an essential fresh air for patients and their families, this support is just one step.

“In my situation, I have to think about the rest and make my accounts,” Christiane laments. “A place in Ehpad costs between 2,500 and 3,000 euros. It corresponds to our entire pension, so we have to sell our secondary house. Degenerative diseases, it is dead for the entire inheritance,” states t -hon.

If she avoided thinking for a long time, Annie is now considering a similar scenario: “We have to sell the house and I will live and live elsewhere. My son is pressuring me to save more. So far I have” tried to maintain a form of ruthlessness. But I’m more stressed this year, I feel that the deadline is approaching “, she says, fatalistic.

The average life expectancy of Alzheimer’s patients is ten years after the first symptoms. However, the disease does not affect all patients in the same way. Some of them survive for many years in a state of total dependence.