In Jerusalem, anti-Netanyahu is protesting despite restraint

The decision to restrict the population for the second time did not dampen the anger of the Israeli protesters. The latter continue to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been criticized for his handling of the Covid-19 crisis and its corruption.

Several thousand protesters gathered on the evening of Sunday, September 20, in Jerusalem to demand the resignation of the Israeli Prime Minister.

Due to the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, Israel has been restricted since Friday. Some protesters speak of “political inclusion.” Benjamin Netanyahu, accused of corruption, fraud and breach of trust in three different cases, is fighting to regain the trust of the Israelis who accuse him of dealing with the health crisis.

“The decision to close the country a second time has only strengthened the protest’s determination,” said France 24 correspondent in Jerusalem, Gwendoline Debono. “Many people fear the economic repercussions,” she said, in a country where unemployment is already more than 20%.

Demonstrations have been held every Saturday for almost three months in front of Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem. They are allowed in Israel, despite the reintroduction, during which Israelis can only leave their homes within a kilometer radius to relax, and further afield just to shop or work on their profession. considered significant.

This generalized containment, planned for at least three weeks, coincides with the Jewish holidays of Rosh Hashanah (New Year, celebrated this weekend), Yom Kippur (day of forgiveness) and Sukkot (hut festivals).

Israel, a country of nine million people, has registered 187,396 cases of the new coronavirus, including 1,236 deaths.

With AFP