Juventus, Pirlo present plans with Cristiano Ronaldo: “We will try to give him rest”

The Old Lady coach says he will try to save his flagship player’s energy after starting the season with a victory.

Juventus – Sampdoria (3-0), Juve de Pirlo starts strong

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo has admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo will have rest this season as the Portuguese superstar helped his side secure victory in Serie A. The Italian champions have begun their quest for a tenth consecutive title with a 3-0- victory over Sampdoria at Allianz Stadium in Pirlo’s first competitive match at the helm of the club. The new signing Dejan Kulusevski scored on his 13th minute debut before veterans Leonardo Bonucci and Ronaldo completed the victory in the second half.

When Pirlo was asked how he plans to use Ronaldo – who does not like being on the bench – this season, Pirlo revealed that the 35-year-old will have some rest at certain points throughout the season. “We are thinking about how to use Ronaldo and have discussed it“Pirlo told Sky Sport Italia after the match. “He is not tired yet because we have just started, but when we get into less important games we will try to give him some rest.”

“He’s a very smart guy who knows his body very well, so he knows when it’s time to rest or go further. When he plays, it’s up to him.”, added Italian. Pirlo made surprise caps in his first match as coach, Kulusevski, 20, and made his debut alongside Ronaldo in attack, while rookie Weston McKennie was parachuted into midfield and Gianluca Frabotta made his second Serie A appearance.

Pirlo gives young people a chance





The Juve legend has explained the reasons for his first choices in his first XI, and revealed that the squad’s limited preparations for the new season mean that some players are better prepared to play than others. “Frabotta had a good game – Alex Sandro was injured so I chose the U23 player who trains very well with us “Sa Pirlo. “I did not consider it a risk to use it at all.

“The American (McKennie) arrived after starting before training in Germany so he was in better shape than some of the others. He made some mistakes in his passing game but it was the first game., We can forgive him. It takes time to put together all the different ways to play. I do not just want to copy and paste someone’s ideas, I have my own ideas and I want to adapt to them. teams that inspired me“, Pirlo Motivated.

“We did not have much time because the pre-season started late and then the players went to the national team during the break. We only had one friendly match as well, but it was a good start and we will continue to work on it.The new Juventus coach finished. The reigning Italian champions next match will be in Serie A against AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on 27 September.