Manchester City, Gündogan positive for Covid-19

Pep Guardiola must manage three key players for the season opener against Wolverhampton.

Ilkay Gundogan has become the third Manchester City player to test positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Premier League opener against Wolves. As a reminder, Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez had just over a week ago tested positive for Covid-19 and quickly isolated themselves from the rest of the group to avoid infection in Pep Guardiola’s workforce.

The Spanish technician therefore loses another player for Citizens’ Premier League match. The German midfielder will therefore be confiscated for Monday’s match in Molineux after receiving the Coronavirus and will now follow quarantine protocols to contain any spread of the disease among the residents of the Etihad Stadium.

The Spanish coach revealed in his pre-match press conference that Mahrez will be available for the trip to Wolves after a 10-day isolation period, but Laporte will be left out with Gündogan, the Frenchman will. to resume full training. City provided an update on Gundgoan State through their official website, which reads as follows.

“Manchester City FC can confirm that Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for COVID-19. Ilkay is now following a 10-day self-isolation period in accordance with the Premier League and the British government’s quarantine protocol. The world at the club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery.”, the English club said in its press release.