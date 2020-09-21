Mane praises Thiago Alcantara: “Liverpool are lucky to have one of the best in the world”

Red’s forwards scored the two goals that saw the Reds beat Chelsea, but the new signing, which came from the bench, attracted attention.

Chelsea – Liverpool (0-2), Mané and Reds watch Chelsea

Sadio Mane considers Thiago Alcantara “one of the best players in the world” and admits that Liverpool are “lucky” to have Spain’s international in their squad. Jürgen Klopp has seen his leaders fight to get new faces at Anfield and give him an optional rookie in Thiago Alcantara. After previously experiencing a relatively quiet transition window, the reigning English champion begins to spend money.

Thiago Alcantara was signed from Bayern Munich, while 50 million euros were invested in the former Wolves star Diogo Jota. The latter has not yet made his debut for the Reds, but a new signing was thrown in the deep end in the 2-0 victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Sadio Mané sealed Liverpool’s victory in the match with an impressive stay, but Thiago Alcantara drew attention when he came from the sides and set a record for successful passes in a Premier League half.

The 29-year-old’s passing ability was fully visible at Stamford Bridge, with Sadio Mané later telling Sky Sports: “It’s not just me, everyone knows what he can say. He’s one of the best players in the world, so we’m lucky to have Thiago in our squad. And I think he showed that he was a good player.” Jürgen Klopp’s side controlled the game from start to finish against Chelsea, with Thiago Alcantara replacing Jordan Henderson at the break after the red midfielder received a small blow.

“We deserved to win”





Mane analyzed the meeting: “Obviously it was a high level game, to be honest. It was a high level game. Especially during the first half we had a hard time creating chances and I think when they did I got the red card that made it easier. “In the second half we created many chances and in the end we scored two goals. I think today we deserved to win.”

Liverpool’s thing helped considerably when Andreas Christensen was sent off at the end of the first half thanks to VAR’s intervention which turned the Dane’s first yellow card into a red card. Sadio Mané was in the center of this incident, the Senegalese striker tackled to the ground as he ran towards the opposite goal. The latter opened the scoring moments later before taking advantage of Kepa’s mistake to offer himself a stay.

Sadio Mané returned to the field and pressed Kepa for the foul: “Yes, that’s right you can now become known as a Lord of the Rings. When he got the ball, I knew it would be difficult for him to have an alternative, the only choice was to clear it. So I stood in front of him and he tried to do it. Unfortunately for him, he made a mistake. Lucky for me and I scored a second goal for my team “.