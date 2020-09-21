‘Succession’ and ‘Watchmen’ Series Dominate Emmy Awards

The squeaky-toned series dominated the Emmy Awards in the United States this year. “Watchmen” and “Succession” won the awards for this 2020 edition, marked by a record number of nominations for black artists.

The series “Watchmen” and its violent superheroes who fight with the US racist legacy caused a sensation, on Sunday, September 20, at the Emmy Awards, the equivalent of an Oscar for the American small screen. Equally dark but more crunchy is “Succession”, again for HBO, which impressed itself in the prestigious category of drama series.

The awards were presented this year during a virtual ceremony due to Covid-19.

“Watchmen” originates from the 1980s series and shows a dark and chaotic universe, permeated by police violence and racism that has shaken American society for several months. She collected four awards during the evening, eleven in total if we add the prizes in technical categories that were awarded earlier in the week.

The “Watchmen” team awarded its prize to the victims of the massacre of at least 300 blacks by white rioters in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1921, a central episode of the series. “The only way to put out the fires is to fight them all together,” said Damon Lindelof, a white writer who received the statuette.

A record number of nominated black actors

Regina King, lead actress of “Watchmen,” for her part, used her award to urge all spectators to mobilize for the November 3 presidential election. “You have to vote. I would be unworthy not to mention that, as a member of a show as visionary as ‘Watchmen,'” the actress launched.

She wore a t-shirt with the image of Breonna Taylor, a black American who was killed by the police and became one of the symbols of “Black Lives Matter”, a protest movement present in the minds and speakers of many Hollywood stars this year.

“Watchmen is a story of trauma and lasting legacy” of racism, corruption and police violence, says Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Among the hundred nominations for actors and actresses, black artists represent more than a third of the contingent for the Emmy Awards 2020, a new record.

“Succession” wins the reward

Another big winner of this 2020 ceremony, the series “Succession” won the Emmy Award in the prestigious category for best drama series and the award for best actor (Jeremy Strong), script, but also director.

This dark comedy about the heartbeat of a powerful family to take control of a media empire won an Emmy Award for its first season last year. She was chosen 18 times this time, linked to the series “Ozark” produced by Netflix, the big loser of the evening.

In the “comedy series” category, it is Catherine O’Hara who leaves the Emmy Award for “Best Actress” for “Schitt’s Creek.” Eugene Levy (“best comedian”), since his son Daniel Levy, excelled in screenplay and best supporting role.

“Schitt’s Creek” is a Canadian comedy about a fallen privileged family reduced to living in a dilapidated motel. The series went almost unnoticed during the first four seasons before it became a success by being broadcast on Netflix.

As for the best actress in a drama series, it was Zendaya, the former face of the Disney children’s series, who stood out for her role in “Euphoria,” an HBO production about the difficulties a young drug addict encounters. remorse and her equally tormented high school friends.

