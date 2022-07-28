New Face of Intentional Diplomacy in Somalia: Prospects and challenges

States often negotiate with each other over more than one issue simultaneously. That may link to employing a better multidimensional international crisis bargaining model.

In costless diplomacy and relation matters, the state is thought of as straightforward or unstated in making decisions about how to demand the set of political issues into those who strive to fight and who will not. In international relations, communication has been demonstrated that sometimes, states find their interest to accept that the same issues are worth fighting for war.

Over the past years, Somalia’s foreign policy has fluctuated; it has been perceived as an ununified foreign policy that helped many Neighboring countries have chance to influence directly or indirectly influenced to the country’s internal politics by exploiting a weak political and security spectrum that has reached unprecedented levels.

That caused many diplomatic pitfalls and resulted in unmanageable multidimensional diplomacy faced by the country. It should be recognized that Somalia’s foreign policy must be developed by experts who have a solid knowledge of intentional relations and are given chance to consult with elected leaders. The key pillars of such foreign policies must include economic, trade, military, political, and cultural bases established on national interest. Neither leader can engage directly or generate new cooperation and diplomatic relations with other countries apart from identifying as traditional allies, enemies, Friends, and honest neighbors; each state should be given what it deserves diplomatically; however, it is unfair to govern all states with equal policy.

That has shown many leaders across the world. For instance, recently speech made by Boris Johnson, Former UK PM, said that “Stay Close to American,” while speaking at the house of the commons. That indicated that relations between The UK and The USA have been considered vital and reflected the common values shared by the two states. Similarly, it should be rational that Somalia’s foreign should be value-based and interests. Nevertheless, the diplomatic principles of relationship do not consider whether states are rich or poor, weak, or strong but are based on mutual interest and respect for sovereignty.

On the contrary, contemporary diplomacy is multi-dimensional, rights-based, and need not be power-based. It is a discipline that must be concerned with national, regional, and international interests. That required a thorough knowledge of several fields: geography, history, economic relations, peace-making, negotiating techniques, international law, international relations, and conflict avoidance.

The recent multiple visits made by HE Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to UAE, Eretria, Kenya, Djibouti, and Egypt aimed to improve the diplomatic relations between those countries, which are bilateral ties. That signaled the current administration seeking to establish democratic diplomacy to create confidence that would bring cooperation and respect for each other and avoid involving “negative diplomacy”.

Hopefully, newly elected president Hassan Mohamod can play a significant role in formulating foreign policy and promoting diplomatic relationships; However, the ministry of foreign Affairs should be responsible for conducting all international relations affairs and diplomacy under the leadership and observation of the president and must appoint diplomats who can deliver their mission professional and protect the national interest.

The exciting question: Should the current government be ready to prepare and implement wise foreign policy by referencing the current or future relations with other countries. It correspondingly originates the foreign policy with regional compacts, where relevant, and the UN at large.

Important to realize that diplomacy is about developing and sustaining a relationship with other States and detouring conflicts. It also requires promoting friendly relations among states and developing their economic, cultural, and scientific relations. By contrast, Diplomats are not considered whether from poor or weak states and usually have a groundless perception that sees a lack of bargaining power.

In the modern days, the sources of bargaining power are not solely financial, military, or technological might; it is acknowledged that the actual sources understand one’s strategies and demands. Compliance of one by the other usually occurs, mainly when the strategies and the essence of demand and alternative strategies and demands have not been determined.

It should be noted that in a severely divided world between the rich and the poor, the functions and mindsets of diplomats must be even more direct, genuine, and collaborative than ever before. Now, it is time for the federal government of Somalia to prepare a concrete pool of professional diplomats who can negotiate with their counterparty, and discuss matters expertly, that strike a balance between various demands that positively fulfill each party.

If not, practicing or applying the new faces of international diplomacy can further worsen Somalia’s foreign relations and create new enemies that could weaken the internal politics and drag into geopolitical conflict.

Dr. Mohamed BINCOF is a Ph.D. in Political Science and Public Administration, a university lecturer, and a Specialist in governance, strategy, and politics. you can reach him at email: bincof@gmail.com