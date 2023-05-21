We had a jovial evening at Castella Cafe in Mogadishu, a busy Zobe area when the presidential candidate appeared unexpectedly.

The place is frequented by youth to have an evening of Somali Tea and coffee. The candidate was once the president of a fragmented Somalia and was very familiar to everybody in the café.

We all stood to greet him in a show of respect and reverence. He was humble and after exchanging the traditional compliments, he presented his political manifesto and implored us to vote for him in the forthcoming presidential elections.

The bell for the general elections was ringing and candidates were lobbying for public votes at alarming campaigns.

The other tea lovers around us drew their chairs closer to scan what is happening and became part of the listeners by default.

The table I and my friends sat at became the centre of attraction and a crowd formed around us as the café is always full to the brim in the evenings to enjoy the taste of the different flavours.

Questions were posed from different directions ranging from the kind of leadership, youth and employment, infrastructural development and access to quality public services, the contribution of his leadership in Africa and the region, and international peace.

The congregation of onlookers and listeners all saw a visionary, farsighted, and genuine patriotic leader in the candidate.

“I will ensure that our children have access to quality education, improve the road infrastructure, invest in agriculture for export, provide access to health services to all, and create more jobs for the youth”were some of the promises of the candidate.

Sounds of clapping and its echo filled the air like gunshots and I woke up for the Fajr prayer. What a yearning dream!

My own interpretation of the dream

Despite the frantic cries for help due to drought, floods, insecurity, and other catastrophes and dreadful situations for many decades, there is a prospect for a brighter future.

The decades of the country being insecure, poor, fragmented, and exploited would become history.

The years of administrations marred by sleaze, nepotism, corruption, clan politics, insecurity, political instability, selfishness, lack of patriotism and sheer incompetence would not have a place in modern Somalia.

Gone would be the days of the plight of the hundreds of thousands of displaced people in the country and the indignity of having foreign soldiers protect our offices.

There would be no more 4.5 political system. Now a united Somalia. What is your interpretation of the dream?

Muktar Abdi Hussein

Public Policy Expert

Muktarfodey3@gmail.com