Kenya: fact-checked – six claims made by Kenya’s vice president about cost of living

Gachagua was largely right that the price of fertilizer has come down under the Ruto administration, from KSh7,000 per 50-kilogram bag at a subsidized price of about KSh2,500 per bag. He was also mostly right about the price of maize flour over the same period, saying it fell from KSh240 for a two-kilo bag in September 2022 to about KSh130 in 2024.

But the vice president misrepresented the strengthening of the shilling, saying it fell from KSh162 to the US dollar “when we came in” to KSh134 at present. While the current exchange rate is correct, it was at about KSh120 to the dollar when Ruto and he were sworn in.

In March 2024, Kenya’s Vice President Rigathi Gachagua spent time in his political backyard trying to quell simmering disagreements over taxes on avocados.

Kenya is one of the world’s leading exporters of the fruit, and central Kenya is one of the main growing areas.

New tax rules in the country require farmers to submit electronic invoices for their sales, creating an uproar.

As Gachagua reassured farmers, Agriculture Minister Mithika Linturi battled an explosive fake fertilizer scandal that threatened the March to May 2024 planting season — and his own career.

While using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to monitor public debate, we came across claims made in an article by Tuko, a popular Kenyan digital news platform.

In the article, dated March 26, Gachagua praised his boss, President William Ruto, for lowering the price of fertilizer and maize meal and lowering the exchange rate of the local currency against the US dollar.

“When we came in, fertilizer was KSh7,000, now it’s KSh2,500 – the work of President William Ruto. We used to (buy) flour at KSh240, now it’s down, KSh130, KSh135, KSh125. The dollar used to be KSh162 , now it is KSh134,” Gachagua said.

Translated from Kiswahili, this means: “When we came in, the price of fertilizer was KSh7,000, now it is KSh2,500 – Ruto’s work. The price of maize meal was KSh240, now it is KSh130, KSh135, KSh125. dollar was at KSh162, now it is KSh134.”

Ruto and Gachagua took office in September 2022 and, despite economic turbulence, say they are on track to deliver on their pre-election promises, including reducing the cost of living despite economic turmoil.

But are Gachagua’s numbers accurate? We took a closer look.

Fertilizer is mainly used to help plants grow by providing them with essential nutrients that may not be adequately available in the soil.

For historical price data, Dr. Timothy Njagi, a researcher at the Tegemeo Institute, an agricultural policy think tank in Kenya, us to the National Agricultural Information System database.

The database is run by the Ministry of Agriculture and provides daily market prices for agricultural commodities to farmers, traders and processors.

It has prices for three types of fertilizers: diammonium phosphate (DAP), calcium-ammonium nitrate (CAN) and nitrogen-phosphorus-potassium (NPK).

A much-lauded subsidy from the government covered DAP, CAN, NPK and three others – urea, sulphate of ammonia and muriate of potash (MOP).

The data shows that a month before Ruto and Gachagua took office, retail prices for a 50kg bag of fertilizer ranged from KSh4,000 (KSh80 per kg) to KSh9,000 (KSh180 per kg).

Fertilizer prices July-August 2022 (KSh) DAP ABLE TO NPK Highest 9,000 7,750 7,500 Lowest 5,400 4,000 4,000

Source: Kenya Agriculture Management Information System

The National Cereals Board (NCPB) also monitors prices. In its last report, before the two leaders took office, prices were between KSh 4,400 and KSh 7,500 on May 27, 2022.

Publicly available market data supports Gachagua’s claim.

Ruto announced the fertilizer subsidy in his inauguration speech in September 2022.

He said: “… we have already made arrangements to make 1.4 million bags of fertilizer available at KSh3,500 for a 50-kilogram bag, down from the current KSh6,500. This will be available from next week. “

The Ministry of Agriculture implemented the subsidy from the state-owned NCPB, which sold fertilizer at between KSh1,775 and KSh3,500 for a 50-kilo bag per September 30, two weeks into the new administration.

However, the agency noted that market prices remained higher, from KSh 4,400 to KSh 7,600.

By August 2023, Ruto said the subsidized fertilizer prices had been further reduced to KSh2,500 for a 50-kilo bag.

Africa Check contacted the NCPB via email who told us that prices had dropped. “Currently the fertilizer we handle is KSh2,500,” said spokesman Noah Koskei.

We therefore assess Gachagua’s claim as mostly correct.

However, data from the Ministry of Agriculture’s database – which tracks non-subsidized prices – shows that market prices remain between KSh 4,500 and 7,500 for a 50-kilo bag.

The price of corn and cornmeal is a political issue because it is the country’s staple food. We have previously fact-checked other claims made by Ruto about maize prices.

In July 2022, shortly before Ruto was elected, his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta introduced a controversial maize flour subsidy which he said would reduce the price of a two-kilogram packet “from KSh205 to KSh100”.

However, the subsidy did not cover premium cornmeal brands.

A June 2023 parliamentary report investigating the subsidy put maize flour prices at between KSh 190 and KSh 215.

Tegemeos Dr. Njagi has researched maize prices in Kenya. He sent Africa Check to the government database for price information. The database tracks 12 brands of cornmeal.

It showed that on September 12, 2022, the day before Ruto and Gachagua were sworn in, a two kilogram packet of maize flour was selling for between KSh193 and KSh256 in Nairobi supermarkets. These awards held the day after the swearing-in.

We rate the claim as mostly correct.

Gachagua made this claim in March 2024. To confirm this, Africa Check checked with four supermarkets that stocked a total of 15 brands of maize flour.

Gachagua’s claim pans out – there are maize flours within his price range of KSh 125 and KSh 135, and even cheaper. The minimum price is also lower than the current prices in September 2022. Prices for premium brands, however, remain high.

We therefore assess the claim as mostly correct.

According to the Central Bank of Kenya, one US dollar was exchanged at an average of KSh119.45 in August 2022. In September, the month Ruto took office, the exchange rate was KSh120.42 per dollar.

The local currency weakened from KSh121.03 per dollar in October 2022 to KSh159.69 in January 2024. The dollar averaged KSh161 in February 2024.

When the shilling weakened sharply, central bank governor Kamau Thugge said it was overvalued, a sentiment later echoed by Finance Minister Njuguna Ndung’u.

Ruto claimed that his predecessor, Kenyatta, had used foreign exchange reserves to prop up the shilling, thereby “maintaining an artificial exchange rate”.

But Gachagua was wrong, the dollar was not at KSh162 when he and Ruto were sworn in. All data shows that the shilling weakened significantly against the dollar during Ruto’s inception administration.

In the week Gachagua spoke, the central bank’s weekly bulletin showed the dollar had traded at KSh132.38, down from KSh134.01 the previous week.

In this respect, Gachagua was right.

In May 2024, the local currency was trading at around KSh133 against the dollar.

Why the shilling’s fortunes have changed

Vice President Rigathi Gachagua avoided the central bank’s intervention – the bank buys dollars from the market – to curb exchange rate volatility.

Dr. Naftaly Mose teaches international economics at the University of Eldoret. He has written extensively on the Kenyan economy and in 2022 co-authored a paper on exchange rates and capital flight.

Mose told Africa Check that the sudden strengthening of the Kenyan shilling exchange rate – from KSh162 to KSh134, as mentioned by Gachagua – was due to large dollar inflows and increased investor confidence in the economy.

“The central bank has also been actively involved in the foreign exchange market,” Mose said over email.

He said Kenya received a US$1.5 billion Eurobond, part of which was used to repay its dollar-denominated debt and ease pressure on the shilling. When the Eurobond news broke, the government also announced that its KSh70 billion infrastructure bond had been oversubscribed – “a sign of investor confidence”, Mose said.

However, economists and Kenyan business leaders have been skeptical about the sustainability of the strong exchange rate as the economy’s fundamentals – its debt burden, trade balance and interest rates – have not improved.

“The public debt issue will remain a major concern and the biggest weakness in the exchange rate assessment in Kenya. Increased political interference in central bank roles could also increase shilling volatility,” Mose warned.