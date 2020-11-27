Acting US Secretary of Defense pays surprise visit to Mogadishu

Acting US Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller has arrived in Mogadishu on an unannounced visit, the first US Department of Defense official to visit Somalia.

Miller spent hours in Mogadishu, particularly at the airport, meeting with members of the US military, according to Jowhar.com.

The Secretary of Defense traveled from the US military base in Djibouti to Mogadishu, as the Trump administration announced it was withdrawing about 700 troops from Somalia.

The United States is supporting Somali and AMISOM forces in training and fighting al-Shabaab, with drone operations targeting senior al-Shabaab members.