Breaking news; Explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia

A loud explosion was recently heard in Mogadishu, especially near the No. 4 intersection.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a checkpoint on the way to Aden Adde International Airport.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of the Afrik Hotel in Mogadishu.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a crowd of mourners.

An armed confrontation is said to be going on inside the hotel afrik Mogadishu Somalia.

The powerful blast reportedly resulted in casualties.

