Candidates’ Union says Farmajo does not recognize President of the Republic and warns him

A press statement issued by the Union of Presidential Candidates stated that as of 8 February 2021, President Farmajo will not be recognized as the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Calling for the formation of a National Assembly composed of Speakers of both Houses, State Presidents, Representatives of Candidates and Civil Society.

“As of February 8, 2021, the Union Council of Candidates does not recognize Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo as President of the Federal Republic of Somalia. The Council opposes an extension.”

The Union of Candidates has called on the outgoing President to abide by the constitution and the law of the land, so that he does not lose the rights of the former President, who is required to hand over power peacefully.

