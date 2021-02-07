Details emerge from a grenade blast in Mogadishu tonight

Details are emerging about an explosion that took place in Mogadishu tonight that caused death and injuries.

The blast was caused by a landmine planted on the road between KM4 and Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu.

One person was killed and another was injured in the blast, which targeted a bullet-proof vehicle.

Police arrived at the scene of the blast, closed the road and searched the area.

Roadside bombs are on the rise in Mogadishu, with al-Shabab claiming responsibility for the attacks.