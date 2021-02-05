Dhusamareb and Ahmed Madobe miss tonight’s meeting

Reports from Dhusamareb say that the consultative meeting between the Heads of the Federal Government and the State Governments has reached a critical stage, after the most difficult points of contention between the parties so far have not been agreed upon.

The issues of Somaliland and Gedo, the two most contentious issues, remain unresolved, and since yesterday’s conference there has been a heated debate that has not progressed.

Four state presidents have been assigned to resolve the Gedo issue, including the presidents of Galmudug, Puntland, Hir Shabelle and South West, although no progress has been made on the contentious issues.

President Farmajo is said to have opposed the proposed resolution in Gedo, such as the deployment of an AMISOM police force in Garbaharey, the return of the district administration and the deployment of the Electoral Commission.

Reports indicate that Ahmed had failed the night, which is not to implement the terms of the progress made today said, the night was sitting all the other officials.

The Dhusamareb conference is likely to take more days, as the President’s scheduled date for the conference has expired.