Dhusamareb conference ends in failure

The recent meeting in Dhusamareb between the heads of the federal government of Somalia and the heads of the regional administrations, and the governor of Benadir region ended in failure.

Federal Minister of Information Osman Abukar Dubbe told a news conference late last night that President Farmajo would address parliament today and the meeting would reconvene indefinitely.

The issues that were not agreed upon at the meeting included the issue of Gedo region, northern parliamentarians and election commissions.

President Farmajo is scheduled to address the lower house of parliament as he is reportedly requesting an extension as his term is two days away.

