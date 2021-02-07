Dhusamareb security chief and his bodyguards killed in landmine blast

Dhusamareb (Jowhar.com) the commander of Galmudug security forces Abdirashid Abdi Nur Shiqdon has been killed in an explosion targeting his vehicle on the outskirts of Dhusamareb.

The commander of NISA forces in Dhusamareb and his bodyguards were passing near Eldhere village, 30 km from Dhusamareb town.

Reports indicate that 14 people were killed by the explosion was very strong and was heard in many of the regions.

The latest reports from Ceel Dheere area say that fighting is going on between government forces and Alshabab.

