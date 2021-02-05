Galmudug condemns the shelling in Dhusamareb

Galmudug state security minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi spoke about the shelling that hit Dhusamareb town last night where federal and regional government officials were staying.



Ahmed Moalim Fiqi said the operation killed more than ten al-Shabaab fighters

“Somalia’s National Army (SNA) carried out a planned operation last night, killing ten Al-Shabaab terrorists and capturing others,” said Galmudug’s security minister.

The minister also said that their vehicles, mortar and handguns used in the attack were seized.

Meanwhile, the commander of the 15th GorGor Command, Mohamed Dhakawayne, confirmed that the troops were in possession of a mortar shell, a vehicle belonging to the attacking group, small arms including 2 BKM, a wounded man and 8 dead bodies. escaped.

Considering the media on the outskirts of Dhusamareb, the commander showed the weapons seized from al-Shabaab and the bodies of members he said were members of al-Shabaab.