Gen. Zakia issues stern security warning to new lawmakers

Mar 20 (Jowhar.com) –Somali Deputy Police Commissioner General Zakia Hussein has issued a stern security warning to new members of parliament who have joined the two houses of parliament.

In a statement posted on her Facebook page, the official wrote: “Advice to new parliamentarians, especially those who have not held public office before.”

She warned new members to stay away from public places and restaurants, while keeping a close eye on the streets, as Ramadan approaches and anti-government groups increase attacks.

General Zakia’s article reads as follows;

Advice for new parliamentarians especially those who have not previously held public office

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, many of you will be flocking to Mogadishu to complete the country’s elections. We urge you to limit access to public places such as cafes and restaurants.

Note that if you were a citizen yesterday you are now a responsible person. But know that the most important thing that saves lives is not the military but your vigilance.

If you feel unsafe or need help contact the police by calling 991.

* Be kind to your peers

Do not stay away from worship

Do not underestimate the responsibility *

FG; This is my advice and it is not to intimidate or “politicize” and do not play with my will if you are a monotheist.