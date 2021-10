A delegation led by the Commander of the Somali National Army Gen. Odowa Yusuf Rage has arrived in Kismayo, the capital of the Jubbaland state.

He was welcomed at the airport by officials led by the Jubbaland Minister of Security Gen. Yusuf Osman Dhumaal and members of the Somali National Army.

After the reception, the Commander’s delegation was escorted to the Jubbaland State House where he was welcomed by the President of Jubbaland State Ahmed Mohamed Islam.