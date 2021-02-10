Government to facilitate Garowe Electoral Conference

Mogadishu, February 09, 2021; The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia HE Mohamed Hussein Roble has welcomed the Puntland Electoral Consultative Conference to be held on the 15th of this month in Garowe, Puntland State of Somalia.

The Prime Minister said the Government was making significant efforts to facilitate the conference and to expedite the implementation of the September 17, 2020 Agreement that guided the country’s electoral process, which was ratified by both Houses of the Federal Parliament of Somalia.

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble pointed to the effective role of his Government, which is based on bringing together different perspectives on the implementation of the already ratified Electoral Agreement and how to unite at this critical juncture. of the political process in the country.