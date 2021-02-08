Gunfire is heard in Mogadishu after Farmajo’s term ends

Gunfire erupted shortly after midnight in parts of Mogadishu at around midnight.Some reports say the shots appear to have been aimed at the end of former President Farmajo’s term tonight.

It is recalled that President Farmajo was widely celebrated when he was elected on 8 February 2017, at which time the city was engulfed in celebrations of celebrations.

But tonight’s shooting on February 8, 2021 is the opposite of 2017.

Political meetings are taking place in Mogadishu at midnight and so far there has been no word from those meetings.

Some members of the presidential candidates’ union are at the residence of Speaker of Parliament Mohamed Mursal Sheikh Abdirahman in Mogadishu for talks.