Hassan Sheikh Mohamud re-elected President of Somalia

May 15 (Jowhar.com) – Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has won the presidential election for the second time after defeating Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo who has been the president of Somalia for the last five years.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, Said Abdullahi Deni and Hassan Ali Kheyre have won the first round of the presidential election in Mogadishu. .

The second round was won by former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and outgoing President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

