Hassan Sheikh visits Eritrean military training camp

By hanad

July 10 (Jowhar.com) -President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, accompanied by the President of Eritrea, inspected the three-year-old Eritrean military training camp today.

However, on the day of his inauguration, President Hassan Sheikh promised to repatriate Somali troops training in Eritrea.

President Hassan Sheikh’s pre-election promises include the issue of young people being sent to Eritrea for military training. He criticized the previous government for its handling of the case.

hanad
