Heavy artillery shelling is heard in Dhusamareb town tonight

Reports from Dhusamareb town say heavy artillery shelling is taking place, with the second night being artillery shelling in the town.

According to reports, several mortar shells hit parts of the city, and no casualties have been reported.

Heavy gunfire was heard on the outskirts of the town after the shelling, which is said to be a battle between government forces and Al-Shabaab fighters.

Residents say they hear heavy gunfire and fear the city is approaching.

This is the second night that mortar shells have hit the town of Dhusamareb where the heads of the federal and state governments are attending a conference in the town.

