Heavy fighting erupts near the Statue of the Invisible Soldier

Heavy fighting broke out near the Statue of the Unknown Soldier in Boondheere district, between government forces and candidates, with various reports coming out of the attack.

Residents of Boondheere district say they are hearing heavy gunfire.

Reports say that the government forces attacked the forces of the candidates who were in Daljirka Dahsoon which is scheduled to hold a demonstration announced by the candidates tomorrow.

Former Presidents Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed are staying at the Ma’ida EX Naasahablood 2 Hotel in Mogadishu.

The situation in Mogadishu is tense tonight, with the city in a state of chaos and fighting.

