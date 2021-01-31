HirShabelle president declares war on Alshabab

The president of Hirshabelle region Ali Gudlawe Hussein today chaired a meeting of the cabinet of Hirshabelle region.

HirShabelle President Ali Gudlawe shared with the Council of Ministers a report on his recent visit to Mogadishu and his various meetings with the country’s top leaders and representatives of the international community.

Ali Abdullahi Hussein, President of HirShabelle, told the Council of Ministers that anti-terrorism operations will soon be launched in HirShabelle State and that construction of a tarmac road between Mogadishu and Jowhar will begin soon.

Finally, the Ministers of Security, Planning, Youth and Sports, Reconciliation and Education heard reports.