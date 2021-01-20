HirShabelle President visits Ali Mahdi at his residence

HirShabelle President Ali Gudlawe Hussein met with former Somali President Ali Mahdi Mohamed this afternoon.

President Gudlawe who is currently in Mogadishu paid a courtesy call on President Ali Mahdi this afternoon.

The meeting was a ladder and an interview, and discussed the general situation in the country, especially in Hirshabelle.

President Ali Mahdi gave recommendations and recommendations to President Gudlawe, advising him to focus on reconciliation and peacebuilding.

He then thanked President Hirshabelle