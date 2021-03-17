ICJ says it will conclude maritime case

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has announced that it will hear the case of Somalia and Kenya tomorrow afternoon.

Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Mohamed Guled has said he will challenge the court’s decision in Somalia tomorrow.

A statement from Mahdi Guled said: “The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hear the outcome of our maritime dispute with Kenya tomorrow at 3:00 pm in The Hague.”

The Kenyan government, meanwhile, did not appear in court today after refusing to attend a maritime hearing at the ICJ.

The court said it was “sorry” that Kenya was absent from the court, but noted that it had written evidence in the Kenyan debate.