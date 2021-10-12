International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled in favor of Kenya and Somalia

The chairman of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has announced his decision in a maritime dispute between Somalia and Kenya.

The court rejected Kenya’s main argument that there is a border between Somalia and Kenya along the long line.

However, the Court established a new maritime boundary between the two countries. According to the new line, most of the territorial claims claimed by Kenya have been rejected and handed over to Somalia. But a few have also been excluded from Somalia’s territorial claims, starting after 12 miles of the straight border line.

The Kenyan government has said it will not comply with the court’s decision. Kenya has also repeatedly failed in its attempts to negotiate an end to the case.