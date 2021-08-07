Land Force Commander General Bihi Survives Landmine Explosion

Reports from Hareeridheere area, which was recently liberated from Al-Shabaab militants, say a landmine blast targeted a convoy of vehicles carrying the Commander of the Armed Forces, General Mohamed Tahliil Bihi.

General Bihi escaped unhurt but one government soldier was killed and five others were injured in the blast.

The convoy was on its way to Qeycad village in Mudug region, which was recently taken over by Galmudug and federal government forces.

Commander of the Armed Forces Gen. Bihi is one of the officers leading the government and Galmudug state forces’ operations in the southern Mudug region.