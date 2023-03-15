 Las Anod violence sends families fleeing for safety in the scorching heat

Nairobi (ICRC) – Since violence erupted in Las Anod, Sool region, at the beginning of February, at least 150 people have been killed and hundreds more wounded.

It’s estimated that more than 185,000 people have been displaced. Majority of the families live in camps for displaced people in the neighbouring towns of Kalabaydh, Hudun and Taleh.

Others have fled further out to Buuhoodle in Togdheer region and Garowe city in Nugal region. The wave of displacement comes against a backdrop of one of the worst droughts the region has experienced.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS) have responded to the humanitarian needs caused by the violence, while calling for restraint and unimpeded access to people affected by the clashes.

At the onset of the violence, the ICRC sent surgical materials, sufficient to treat more than 400 wounded patients to six hospitals in Las Anod and surrounding areas.

It also delivered six dressing sets and 38 first aid kits to the SRCS ambulance unit to treat the wounded. The new priority is the plight of families uprooted by the violence.

So far, close to 4,000 displaced families have been registered for cash support by the ICRC.

“People are desperate for food and water. It is heartbreaking to see mothers and small children trying to survive in this harsh climate,” said Merick Alagbe who oversees ICRC’s operations in the area.

A month into the violence, the ICRC and the SRCS have carried out the following activities:

Six hospitals received surgical materials, enough to treat 400 patients with conflict-wounds. The ICRC also delivered six dressing sets to treat patients with less severe injuries, while the Somali Red Crescent Society received 38 first aid kits

Four ambulances, complete with drivers and SRCS volunteers, were mobilized to ferry the wounded to hospital. So far, close to 700 casualties have been provided with pre-hospital treatment, assistance and transport to the next level of care.

A surgical team and an ambulance unit from Mogadishu and Galkayo respectively, were sent to Las Anod to further support health services.

Nearly 4,000 families living in displacement camps in Kalabaydh, Dhagax Isgurow, Xidhxidh, Dhumay and Dharkayn villages will receive two rounds of $110 over the next couple of months.

54 free phone calls were provided jointly with the SRCS to the injured in the four main hospitals of Garowe. 18 calls were also provided to the wounded patients in Kalabaydh hospital, Las Anod.

Almost 2,300 free phone calls were facilitated to restore and maintain family contact for displaced people in 28 IDP camps in Garowe.

18 tracing requests collected from displaced persons at IDP camps in Garowe and 8 collected in Kalabaydh.

The ICRC is following up 19 cases of people allegedly detained to find out their whereabouts across places of detention the organization regularly visits.

