Mahad Mohamed Salad has been appointed as the new security chief

May 26 (Jowhar.com) The Cabinet of Ministers of the Federal Government of Somalia today held its regular meeting and approved the appointment of Mahad Mohamed Salad as the new Chief of the National Security and Intelligence Agency.

Yassin Abdullahi Farey, an elected member of parliament in Dhusamareb, has been acting director of security since Prime Minister Roble fired former director Fahad Yassin.

New NISA Director Mahad Mohamed Salad, one of the politicians closest to newly re-elected President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, is losing his seat in parliament as he became Director of NISA.