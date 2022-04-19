Mogadishu University signs an MOU with Qatar University

Mogadishu University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Qatar University to enhance partnership and cooperation between the two sides.

This agreement aims at strengthening the horizons of scientific cooperation in the service of the mission and common goals of both institutions in order to conduct research, exchange of experts and all areas of common interest.

The memorandum of understanding was signed at Qatar University headquarters in Doha, in the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Mogadishu University, Dr. Abdulrahman Abdullahi, the former President of MU, Dr. Ali Sheikh Ahmed, and a member of the Board of Trustees and President of Qatar University, Dr. Hassan Al-Daraham. The cooperation between the two universities will be based in exchanging experiences, research studies, holding joint conferences and symposiums.

Dr. Abdulrahman expressed his happiness in signing the memorandum with Qatar University, which comes within the framework of fruitful cooperation between Mogadishu University and international institutions working in the field of research and higher education, indicating that Mogadishu University seeks, through these memorandums, to strengthen aspects of scientific and technical cooperation in the field of research and knowledge production.