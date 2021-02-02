Mortar shells hit Dhusamareb tonight and the latest news

Recent reports indicate that a number of mortar shells landed in Dhusamareb tonight, where President Farmajo, Prime Minister Roble and the Presidents of HirShabelle and South West are staying tonight.

Mortar shells landed near the city and the airport, with no exact casualties reported.

Reports say up to 10 shells hit the town, and residents expressed great fear.

Mortar shells hit Dhusamareb town as conference opens tomorrow. Federal and state government officials to convene tomorrow

